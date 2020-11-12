England vs Republic of Ireland International Friendly Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

England are all set to host neighbours the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium on Friday for an international friendly. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

Gareth Southgate’s team had a mixed bag experience in their last international break and they’ll be desperate to win in this friendly fixture. England 3-0 comfortable win against Wales in a friendly, followed by an impressive 2-1 win against Belgium in Nations League was marred by 1-0 at home defeat to Denmark in October.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny’s squad have performed dismally in the tournament so far. Ireland are without a win from their past six games and they failed to score a single goal in any of the last four matches. Given their dismal performance so far, Kenny’s team will miss featuring in the Euro 2020 playoff against Northern Ireland as they lost to Slovakia in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals of the European Championship playoffs.

The last encounter between England and Republic of Ireland resulted in a goalless draw in Dublin in June 2015. They last met at Wembley in May 2013 which ended in a 1-1 draw. The three lions have not defeated the Republic since 1985.

England vs Republic of Ireland International Friendly: Team News

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Ings and Kalvin Phillips will not be available for selection due to injuries.

Enda Stevens will not be available for the upcoming match from the Republic side.

International Friendly England possible starting line-up vs Republic of Ireland: Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Reece James, Harry Winks, James Ward-Prowse, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Jack Grealish

International Friendly Republic of Ireland possible starting line-up vs England: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea, John Egan, Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane, Ronan Curtis, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah

Where to watch the England vs Republic of Ireland International Friendly match live in India (TV channels)?

The International Friendly fixture between England and Republic of Ireland will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Friday, November 12, at Wembley Stadium. It will telecast on the Sony Sports network in India. Fans can watch select matches on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels.

How and where to watch the online England vs Republic of Ireland International Friendly match live streaming?

The live streaming of international friendlies in India will be on Sony LIV.