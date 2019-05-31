English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Electric Archer, Steady Stokes, Tahir Twist: Five Things We Learned From England vs South Africa
Here are the five key takeaways from the Cricket World Cup 2019 opener.
Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.
Loading...
England thrashed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday setting the tone for the tournament in which they arrive as the firm favourites to lift their first world title.
With the convincing win, England have made a statement that all the pre-tournament talk anointing them as the team to beat was not just chatter as they hit the ground running in a dominant display that showed up the poor show by the Proteas.
Here are the five key takeaways from the match:
Electric Archer is the X-Factor
Jofra Archer wasted little time in proving that England's decision to fast-track the electrifying pace bowler was a wise move. Archer, born in Barbados to a British father, only qualified to play for England in March but the 24-year-old is such a dynamic force that he was appearing in the World Cup after just three previous one-day international appearances.
Initially, some England stars expressed frustration that Archer was being given what they perceived as preferential treatment. But raw pace was the one element that had been missing from England's attack and it showed on Thursday.
Archer made a huge impact with the ball, picking up the three key wickets - Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen – in the middle order. He also struck an early blow to South Africa's run-chase when he hit Hashim Amla on the helmet and forced him to retire hurt.
Roaring with delight, Archer had dismantled the South African top order and underlined why his presence has strengthened the belief that hosts England are the tournament favourites.
Archer was given a standing ovation by the Oval crowd after taking his third wicket, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen with his latest lethal bouncer to complete a devastating spell.
Stokes Back in Groove
Ben Stokes showed England can rely on the temperamental all-rounder as his measured 89 played a key role in their victory. Stokes had struggled to hit the heights he showed before being acquitted of affray last year following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.
The controversial 27-year-old all-rounder returned from the Indian Premier League out of form with both bat and ball. But he showed a glimpse of his magic touch during the recent one-day series against Pakistan when his unbeaten 71 steered England to a win at Trent Bridge.
Building on that morale-boosting effort, Stokes played the leading role as England combated a tricky pitch to make a winning start to their bid for a first World Cup triumph. Hitting nine fours in his 79-ball innings, Stokes put on a mature century partnership with Eoin Morgan to keep England on track.
Stokes' cathartic day also included two wickets and one of the most astonishing catches in World Cup history. Diving backwards to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo with a one-handed catch on the boundary, Stokes' sensational effort was immediately labelled "the catch of the century" by the BBC's Phil Tufnell.
England No One-Trick Pony
As important as the victory was, what would please the England fans is the manner in which it was achieved. On a slow track that offered something for the slower bowlers, losing the toss and going down a wicket in the first over itself, the strong England batting lineup quickly adjusted and pressed into Plan B.
It was a calm, mature performance from a team more characterised for their aggression and passion. "The pitch was slow. It never allowed you to get away and strike the ball like we would do for Plan A,” Eoin Morgan said.
Although Stokes and Archer were the standout performers, others made big contributions to the win as well with three other England batsmen getting to a 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.
Tahir Twist Surprises England
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis sprang an early surprise when he asked leg spinner Imran Tahir to bowl the first over of the match.
With fast bowler Dale Steyn sidelined by a shoulder injury, Du Plessis gambled that making Tahir the first spinner to bowl the first ball of a World Cup would unsettle England. At 40, Tahir is the oldest player in this edition of the World Cup, but he has enjoyed a superb spell in the past five years and he rose to the challenge issued by De Plessis as he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow with the second ball of the match.
Bairstow's edge behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a dream start but they were unable to capitalise.
Team Selection Headache
The South Africans dearly missed the services of fast bowler Dale Steyn, who is yet to recover from a shoulder injury which is why his availability for the Proteas is still under cloud. In his absence, skipper Faf Du Plessis lacked a clear wicket-taking option apart from Tahir and had to rely on mainly JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius to restrict the left-handers in the England side.
“When we have Dale and all our resources, we back our bowling to restrict teams under 300," Faf du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Questions were also raised over the decision to drop batsman David Miller, who has a good record against England, and play Markram in the side instead. With the middle order failing to get going, perhaps Miller could have added the much-needed steel to the side Thursday.
With the convincing win, England have made a statement that all the pre-tournament talk anointing them as the team to beat was not just chatter as they hit the ground running in a dominant display that showed up the poor show by the Proteas.
Here are the five key takeaways from the match:
Electric Archer is the X-Factor
Jofra Archer wasted little time in proving that England's decision to fast-track the electrifying pace bowler was a wise move. Archer, born in Barbados to a British father, only qualified to play for England in March but the 24-year-old is such a dynamic force that he was appearing in the World Cup after just three previous one-day international appearances.
Initially, some England stars expressed frustration that Archer was being given what they perceived as preferential treatment. But raw pace was the one element that had been missing from England's attack and it showed on Thursday.
Archer made a huge impact with the ball, picking up the three key wickets - Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen – in the middle order. He also struck an early blow to South Africa's run-chase when he hit Hashim Amla on the helmet and forced him to retire hurt.
Roaring with delight, Archer had dismantled the South African top order and underlined why his presence has strengthened the belief that hosts England are the tournament favourites.
Archer was given a standing ovation by the Oval crowd after taking his third wicket, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen with his latest lethal bouncer to complete a devastating spell.
Stokes Back in Groove
Ben Stokes showed England can rely on the temperamental all-rounder as his measured 89 played a key role in their victory. Stokes had struggled to hit the heights he showed before being acquitted of affray last year following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.
The controversial 27-year-old all-rounder returned from the Indian Premier League out of form with both bat and ball. But he showed a glimpse of his magic touch during the recent one-day series against Pakistan when his unbeaten 71 steered England to a win at Trent Bridge.
Building on that morale-boosting effort, Stokes played the leading role as England combated a tricky pitch to make a winning start to their bid for a first World Cup triumph. Hitting nine fours in his 79-ball innings, Stokes put on a mature century partnership with Eoin Morgan to keep England on track.
Stokes' cathartic day also included two wickets and one of the most astonishing catches in World Cup history. Diving backwards to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo with a one-handed catch on the boundary, Stokes' sensational effort was immediately labelled "the catch of the century" by the BBC's Phil Tufnell.
England No One-Trick Pony
As important as the victory was, what would please the England fans is the manner in which it was achieved. On a slow track that offered something for the slower bowlers, losing the toss and going down a wicket in the first over itself, the strong England batting lineup quickly adjusted and pressed into Plan B.
It was a calm, mature performance from a team more characterised for their aggression and passion. "The pitch was slow. It never allowed you to get away and strike the ball like we would do for Plan A,” Eoin Morgan said.
Although Stokes and Archer were the standout performers, others made big contributions to the win as well with three other England batsmen getting to a 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.
Tahir Twist Surprises England
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis sprang an early surprise when he asked leg spinner Imran Tahir to bowl the first over of the match.
With fast bowler Dale Steyn sidelined by a shoulder injury, Du Plessis gambled that making Tahir the first spinner to bowl the first ball of a World Cup would unsettle England. At 40, Tahir is the oldest player in this edition of the World Cup, but he has enjoyed a superb spell in the past five years and he rose to the challenge issued by De Plessis as he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow with the second ball of the match.
Bairstow's edge behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a dream start but they were unable to capitalise.
Team Selection Headache
The South Africans dearly missed the services of fast bowler Dale Steyn, who is yet to recover from a shoulder injury which is why his availability for the Proteas is still under cloud. In his absence, skipper Faf Du Plessis lacked a clear wicket-taking option apart from Tahir and had to rely on mainly JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius to restrict the left-handers in the England side.
“When we have Dale and all our resources, we back our bowling to restrict teams under 300," Faf du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Questions were also raised over the decision to drop batsman David Miller, who has a good record against England, and play Markram in the side instead. With the middle order failing to get going, perhaps Miller could have added the much-needed steel to the side Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Making All the Right Noises On and Off the Field
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results