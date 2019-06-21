England vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

England will face Sri Lanka in their next World Cup 2019 encounter at Headingley, Leeds. on Friday. Pre-tournament favourites England are currently second on the points table and would look to continue their winning momentum against a struggling Sri Lankan side.

While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out.

For Sri Lanka, this is a must-win game if they want to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup.

For England, the only worry from their last comprehensive victory was their bowling.

England's bowlers failed to get 10 wickets against an average Afghanistan batting line-up. However, their batsmen have been in sublime touch. Four England batsmen, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the top 10 run-scorers in the World Cup 2019 so far.

Match Details

The England-Sri Lanka tie is the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Headingley stadium in Leeds. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

England are not expected to make any changes after a brilliant overall performance against Afghanistan. In Jason Roy's absence, James Vince will look to make good use of his opportunity alongside Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who has hardly put a foot wrong so far in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka have no injury concerns and are also expected to continue with the same playing XI. But with time running out, the Islanders need to change their form urgently and put some points on the board to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Predicted XI

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Dream11 Picks

Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C), Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Lasith Malinga, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood (VC).