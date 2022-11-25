England vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 26

Dream 11 fantasy team for England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: England had a scintillating start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The Three Lions were in fine form as they defeated Iran 6-2. The youngsters played a huge role in this victory as Bukayoko Saka and Jude Bellingham ran the show on the pitch.

Gareth Southgate would be hoping that his men can be as decisive and ruthless when they take on the USA. The USMNT also had a decent start as Timothy Weah got on the scoresheet in the 36th minute of the game against Wales.

The Welsh team never gave up and eventually, their pressure paid off as they levelled the score via an 82nd-minute Gareth Bale penalty. The Americans have the likes of Christian Pulisic who can make a difference in his day.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

England’s fine start has already made them scary opponents as this fixture has all the ingredients to be an exciting game.

Wales and Iran are the other two teams in Group G along with England and USA.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

England vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: B Saka

Vice-Captain: J Bellingham

Suggested Playing XI for England vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: J Pickford

DEF: K Trippier, L Shaw, S Dest, H Maguire

MID: J Bellingham, T Adams, B Saka, B Aaronson

ST: T Weah, R Sterling

England vs USA probable starting XI:

England: J Pickford, K Trippier, J Stones, H Maguire, L Shaw, J Bellingham, D Rice, B Saka, M Mount, R Sterling, H Kane.

USA: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Christian Pulisic.

Read all the Latest Sports News here