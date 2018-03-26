English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
England's Alli Has Chance to State His Case Against Italy
England approach Tuesday's friendly against Italy grappling with a familiar set of recurring problems that seem to resurface whenever major soccer tournaments approach
Reuters
London: England approach Tuesday's friendly against Italy grappling with a familiar set of recurring problems that seem to resurface whenever major soccer tournaments approach.
An injury to Harry Kane will deny them their most potent weapon at Wembley with concerns over the Tottenham Hotspur striker's availability for the World Cup mirroring storylines from other build-ups when former linchpins Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Ashley Cole all struggled for fitness.
Kane is expected to return to action next month and, if the 24-year-old then stays fit, will be one of only a handful of players guaranteed a start in England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in June, as manager Gareth Southgate struggles with issues throughout the team.
Kane's club mate Dele Alli has long seemed a shoo-in as support striker but he has struggled to live up to the praise from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who this month referred to him as the best 21-year-old in the world.
Alli again looked ineffectual when he came on as a substitute in England's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday and goalscorer Jesse Lingard made a strong case for inclusion in Southgate's World Cup starting line-up.
Alli's chances may be further restricted if England go into the tournament with the 3-5-2 formation employed in Amsterdam as Southgate might opt for Raheem Sterling alongside Kane on the back of the 23-year-old's fine club season with Manchester City.
With time running out, Alli has the chance to make his case against Italy when Southgate is expected to name him up front with Jamie Vardy, whose pace and prolific goal-scoring record make him a certainty for the squad.
The same can no longer be said about Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who, although long touted as the answer to England's problems in midfield, is once again absent injured and appears to be too brittle for a major tournament.
That leaves Southgate short of creativity with Liverpool's Adam Lallana struggling for games and fitness after impressing for England last season.
There is further uncertainty over the goalkeeper, an area of traditional English strength. With little more than two months remaining, Southgate has yet to settle on a first choice and Stoke City's Jack Butland is likely to be given a chance to stake his claim on Tuesday ahead of Everton's Jordan Pickford, who kept a clean sheet in Amsterdam.
Observers cautiously praised England's performance against a Dutch side who showed why they were not good enough to qualify for the World Cup finals.
Few, though, are tipping England to progress far in Russia despite a favourable group draw that has placed them alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.
Off the field, there were more echoes from the past as the Football Association (FA) condemned the "unacceptable scenes" which led to 100 England supporters being arrested in Amsterdam.
While England's hooligan problem is not on the same scale as in the past, police have raised concerns over supporters clashing with Russian counterparts in June and July.
Also Watch
An injury to Harry Kane will deny them their most potent weapon at Wembley with concerns over the Tottenham Hotspur striker's availability for the World Cup mirroring storylines from other build-ups when former linchpins Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Ashley Cole all struggled for fitness.
Kane is expected to return to action next month and, if the 24-year-old then stays fit, will be one of only a handful of players guaranteed a start in England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in June, as manager Gareth Southgate struggles with issues throughout the team.
Kane's club mate Dele Alli has long seemed a shoo-in as support striker but he has struggled to live up to the praise from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who this month referred to him as the best 21-year-old in the world.
Alli again looked ineffectual when he came on as a substitute in England's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday and goalscorer Jesse Lingard made a strong case for inclusion in Southgate's World Cup starting line-up.
Alli's chances may be further restricted if England go into the tournament with the 3-5-2 formation employed in Amsterdam as Southgate might opt for Raheem Sterling alongside Kane on the back of the 23-year-old's fine club season with Manchester City.
With time running out, Alli has the chance to make his case against Italy when Southgate is expected to name him up front with Jamie Vardy, whose pace and prolific goal-scoring record make him a certainty for the squad.
The same can no longer be said about Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who, although long touted as the answer to England's problems in midfield, is once again absent injured and appears to be too brittle for a major tournament.
That leaves Southgate short of creativity with Liverpool's Adam Lallana struggling for games and fitness after impressing for England last season.
There is further uncertainty over the goalkeeper, an area of traditional English strength. With little more than two months remaining, Southgate has yet to settle on a first choice and Stoke City's Jack Butland is likely to be given a chance to stake his claim on Tuesday ahead of Everton's Jordan Pickford, who kept a clean sheet in Amsterdam.
Observers cautiously praised England's performance against a Dutch side who showed why they were not good enough to qualify for the World Cup finals.
Few, though, are tipping England to progress far in Russia despite a favourable group draw that has placed them alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.
Off the field, there were more echoes from the past as the Football Association (FA) condemned the "unacceptable scenes" which led to 100 England supporters being arrested in Amsterdam.
While England's hooligan problem is not on the same scale as in the past, police have raised concerns over supporters clashing with Russian counterparts in June and July.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Forward Places Up for Grabs as Spain Take on Argentina
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages