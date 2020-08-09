England's Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

The ECB confirmed Stokes will fly to New Zealand later this week and will miss England’s two test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on Aug. 13 and Aug. 21.

The 29-year-old has featured in all four test matches this summer, leading the team in Joe Root’s absence against West Indies last month.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family’s privacy at this time,” the board said in a statement.

England took a 1-0 lead in the series against Pakistan after winning the opening test by three wickets at Old Trafford on Saturday.

