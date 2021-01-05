English League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brentford is all set to make a trip to North London where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening in the League Cup semi-finals. This will be a chance for them to trump another Premier League opponent. On the other hand, Tottenham will be confident of winning and making their first EFL Cup final since 2015.

Tottenham managed to come back to form as they beat Leeds United 3-0 last week. This win was the win of Jose Mourinho’s side since their victory over Arsenal on 6 December.

League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham will not be able to avail the services of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and forward Gareth Bale, who are both injured. There are also reports that suggest Erik Lamela has tested positive for COVID-19 . Brentford boss Thomas Frank will not be able to call upon the services Mads Roerslev and Shandon Baptiste who are sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Brentford predicted XI: David Raya; Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

When is the League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match will take place on January 6, 2021.

What are the timings of League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match being played?

The League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match will be telecast LIVE on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

Where can you live stream the League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford?

The League Cup 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match live stream will be available on Voot Select in India.