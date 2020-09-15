English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

In English League Cup second round, Bournemouth will be up against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, September 16, at the Vitality Stadium. The match will be held in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This has been done in order to ensure the maximum security of both people and players.

The AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace outing in the ongoing English League Cup will commence from 12:45 AM. AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have faced each other 74 times in the last two years. Out of the two teams, AFC Bournemouth certainly got better as they won 29 times, alongside 19 draws. Crystal Palace could manage to register their win in only 26 matches.

English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Team news

New player Ebereche Eze may be seen making a debut in the upcoming match after coming off the bench against Southampton. Sam Woods may also get his chance. Jairo Riedewald too will attempt to make a good impression after a good pre-season.

BOU vs CRY English League Cup, AFC Bournemouth starting XI against Crystal Palace: Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

BOU vs CRY English League Cup, Crystal Palace starting X1 against Bournemouth: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Mitchell, Zaha, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Ayew

Where to watch English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)

AFC Bournemouth will face Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, September 16 at 12:45 AM. English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace will be aired on Vh1.

How and where to watch the online English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

English League Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on JioTV in India on September 16 at 12:45 AM.