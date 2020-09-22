English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Leyton Orient will face Tottenham Hotspur, in the third Round of English League Cup on Tuesday, September 22. The Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur outing will commence from 10:30 PM IST. This tie is likely to be called off after a majority of the Leyton Orient first team members testing positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement. The decision is likely to be taken in a few hours. The number of positive cases is in double figures, reported Guardian.

This is going to be their 15th meeting. Out of the two Tottenham have a better record. They have managed to register their win 10 times. Orient on the other hand have nicked two wins, alongside three draws. The last time the two met was back in 2001.

English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham: Team news

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga will be unavailable because of his thigh problem. New signing and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale too will not be available at least till mid-October. There is a possibility of the other new signing for Tottenham, Sergio Reguilon, also from Real Madrid, featuring though. There is a possibility that Joe Hart will make his debut in the match.

There are no injury updates for Leyton Orient other than the coronavirus scare.

LEO vs TOT English League Cup, Leyton Orient probable playing 11 against Tottenham: Vigouroux; Thomas, Turley, Coulson, Widdowson; McAnuff, Wright; Dennis, Maguire-Drew, Sotiriou; Angol

LEO vs TOT English League Cup, Tottenham probable playing 11 against Leyton Orient: Hart; Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Cirkin; Gedson, Sissoko; Lamela, Alli, Sessegnon; Bergwijn

Where to watch English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham match live in India (TV channels)?

Leyton Orient will face Tottenham at Breyer Group Stadium on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 PM. English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham will be aired on Vh1.

How and where to watch the online English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham match live streaming?

English League Cup Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live stream will be available on TataSky for subscribed users and JioTV in India on September 22 at 10:30 PM.