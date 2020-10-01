English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Liverpool will be facing Arsenal twice in four days at Anfield as the two teams are going head to head on October 2 in round 16 of English League Cup. Liverpool and Arsenal took on each other at Anfield on September 29 in a Premier League match. In that fixture, Liverpool outperformed Arsenal by 3-1. The EFL Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal match will commence at 12.15 am on Friday. The game will be played in the absence of audience because of the Covid-19 situation.

Arsenal have not defeated Liverpool at Anfield since 2012 in any competition. Their last victory in the League cup came at the ground in 2007. The upcoming Liverpool vs Arsenal game will be the 16th League Cup fixture between them. Out of these, Liverpool have emerged victorious six times, while Arsenal have defeated them five times.

English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team News

It was expected that Thiago Alcantara would be seen in action against Arsenal in Tuesday's Premier League match, but he did not play. He has contracted Covid-19 and will not be playing in the upcoming game. Arsenal, on the other hand, has injury concerns. Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are recovering from injuries. However, Cedric is expected to play in the match against Liverpool.

LIV vs ARS English League Cup, Liverpool playing X1 against Arsenal: Adrian; N Williams, Gomez, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Jones, Grujic, Shaqiri; Elliott, Minamino, Origi

LIV vs ARS English League Cup, Arsenal playing X1 against Liverpool: Runarsson; Saliba, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Cedric, Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson

Where to watch English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal will be aired on Colors Infinity

How and where to watch the online English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal match live streaming?

English League Cup Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream will be available Voot Select in India on October 2 at 12:15 AM.