English League Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Manchester United had a bad start to the Premier League campaign last weekend when they lost 1-3 to Crystal Palace at home. The Red Devils will get a chance to get back to winning ways early on Tuesday night when they play against Luton Town in the third round of the League Cup.

The match will be played on September 23, Wednesday, at Luton's Kenilworth Road. It will begin at 12.45 am IST. Luton Town and Manchester United have faced each other 38 times in the past. Out of this, as expected Manchester United has won 28 times. There have been a total of seven draws between the two clubs. In the remaining four outings Luton Town was the winning team. The last time these two teams were up against each other was way back in 1992.

English League Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United: Team news

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be back in action, he was on the bench in the Crystal Palace tie due to lack of fitness. Apart from him, Nemanja Matic and Daniel James could also start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will not be seen in the match due to their injuries.

Luton town will miss Brendan Galloway and Dan Potts in the defence. The side will also have to face Manchester United without the creativity of midfielder Eunan O'Kane.

LUT vs MUN English League Cup, Luton Town probable playing 11 against Manchester United: Simon Sluga; Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Harry Cornick, James Collin, Elliot Lee

LUT vs MUN English League Cup, Manchester United probable playing 11 against Luton Town: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James; Odion Ighalo

Where to watch English League Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Luton Town will face Manchester United at Luton's Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, September 23 at 12:45 AM. English League Cup A Luton Town vs Manchester United will be aired on Vh1.

How and where to watch the online English League Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United match live streaming?

English League Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and JioTV in India on September 23 at 12:45 AM.