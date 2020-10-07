SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

English Football Association Body Bans Player for 2 Years in Doping Case

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine

England's Football Association banned a second-division player for two years on Wednesday in a doping case.

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine.

The U.K. Anti-Doping agency said the substance is thought to help burn fat and act as a stimulant. It is found in supplements to facilitate weight loss.

“While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system, the soccer body said, explaining why a two-year ban was mandatory.

Diaby tested positive after a league game against Blackburn last November. The 22-year-old player started his career in Spain and was previously signed by Sampdoria.

Next Story
Loading