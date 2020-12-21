News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Enoh Lifts Marist Over Manhattan 72-67 In OT
1-MIN READ

Enoh Lifts Marist Over Manhattan 72-67 In OT

Victor Enoh had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lift Marist to a 7267 overtime win over Manhattan on Sunday.

NEW YORK: Victor Enoh had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lift Marist to a 72-67 overtime win over Manhattan on Sunday.

Ricardo Wright had 18 points for Marist (5-1, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), including a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the second half to force overtime. Raheim Sullivan added 13 points. Jordan Jones had three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 23 points for the Jaspers (1-3, 1-3). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 19 points. Marques Watson had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Marist defeated Manhattan 61-39 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
