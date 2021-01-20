EPL Looks Into Claim West Brom Agreed Not To Play Snodgrass

LONDON: The Premier League is looking into why West Ham apparently struck an agreement with West Bromwich Albion for Robert Snodgrass not to play in Tuesday’s game as part of the winger’s transfer between the two clubs.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce disclosed details of the transfer to his relegation-threatened team two weeks ago to explain the absence of Snodgrass.

That was an agreement between the clubs that this game he would not be allowed to play,” Allardyce told broadcaster BT Sport ahead of the match in east London. “We could only get the deal done with that agreement.

West Ham is portraying it as a gentleman’s agreement rather than a formal part of the transfer.

