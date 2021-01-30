News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»EPL Relegation Rivals West Brom, Fulham Draw 2-2
EPL Relegation Rivals West Brom, Fulham Draw 2-2

Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 22 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

WEST BROMWICH, England: Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom’s favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reids 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

But Scott Parkers third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either teams survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


