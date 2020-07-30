PUBG Mobile West League Play: PMWL 2020 Week 3 Day 2 Results and Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero League Play Week 3 Day 2 is now complete with and the top 16 teams qualifying for the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3.

Futbolist tops the leaderboard with 137 points and two chicken dinners at the end of Day 2, as Nova Esports and Team Queso in second and third positions, with 102 and 98 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

1: Futbolist - 137 points (68 kills)

2: Nova Esports - 102 points (40 kills)

3: Team Queso - 98 points (48 kills)

4: UDRKillers - 95 points (38 kills)

5: Loops Esports - 94 points (40 kills)

6: Pittsburgh Knights - 87 points (39 kills)

7: B4 Esports - 87 points (33 kills)

8: Team Umbra - 85 points (26 kills)

9: Yalla Esports - 79 points (30 kills)

10: Headquarters - 75 points (29 kills)

11: Wildcard Gaming - 73 points (38 kills)

12: KoninaPower - 72 points (24 kills)

13: DreamEaters - 60 points (22 kills)

14: Tempo Storm - 59 points (27 kills)

15: Frag Machines - 58 points (15 kills)

16: Team Unique - 47 points (17 kills)

17: Alpha Legends - 32 points (14 kills)

18: Cloud9 - 28 points (6 kills)

19: KHK Esports - 26 points (10 kills)

20: SWAT69 - 25 (5 kills)

Where to watch PMWL Super Weekend 3?

The PMWL Super Weekend 3 will be held from on July 31 to August 2. Fans can watch the PMWL 2020 West League Play all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on three days.