Esow Alban Races To History, Misses Out On Gold After Photo-Finish

Esow Alban made history on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win a medal at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships. Alban, who is from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, won silver in the men’s Keirin event on the second day of the event in Switzerland. This is India’s first-ever medal at any cycling World Championships.Alban, who trains in New Delhi at the Sports Authority of India’s National Cycling Academy, was congratulated by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on his achievement.Alban finished just 0.017 seconds behind the gold medallist from the Czech Republic, in what was a photo-finish ending to the race. In the first round, the Indian had topped his heats with a 200m time of 10.851 seconds.Alban became the Junior World No. 1 this July after becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Junior track Cycling Championships.