English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Esow Alban Races To History, Misses Out On Gold After Photo-Finish
Esow Alban made history on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win a medal at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships. Alban, who is from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, won silver in the men’s Keirin event on the second day of the event in Switzerland.
Esow Alban celebrates after his Junior World Championships silver in Switzerland. (Image: India Sports/ Twitter)
Loading...
Esow Alban made history on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win a medal at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships. Alban, who is from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, won silver in the men’s Keirin event on the second day of the event in Switzerland. This is India’s first-ever medal at any cycling World Championships.
Alban, who trains in New Delhi at the Sports Authority of India’s National Cycling Academy, was congratulated by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on his achievement.
Alban finished just 0.017 seconds behind the gold medallist from the Czech Republic, in what was a photo-finish ending to the race. In the first round, the Indian had topped his heats with a 200m time of 10.851 seconds.
Alban became the Junior World No. 1 this July after becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Junior track Cycling Championships.
Also Watch
Alban, who trains in New Delhi at the Sports Authority of India’s National Cycling Academy, was congratulated by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on his achievement.
WELL DONE, ESOW! 👍🏻 Remarkable achievement! May many more medals come your way! https://t.co/vk2O3Ej0gE— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 17, 2018
Alban finished just 0.017 seconds behind the gold medallist from the Czech Republic, in what was a photo-finish ending to the race. In the first round, the Indian had topped his heats with a 200m time of 10.851 seconds.
Alban became the Junior World No. 1 this July after becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Junior track Cycling Championships.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
- Injury-hit Kohli Could be More Dangerous in Third Test: Bayliss
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...