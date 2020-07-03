Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein Suicide: Virtual Vigil Inside World of Warcraft Cathedral in Tribute to Twitch Streamer

Twitch streamer Byron Bernstein reportedly died by suicide on Thursday aged 31 and his fellow gamers took to the virtual world to pay their last respects.

Bernstein, who was more widely known as 'Reckful', was considered as one of the best World of Warcraft players and had more than 936,000 followers on Twitch.

World of Warcraft players from around the world gathered inside a virtual cathedral to pay tribute to Bernstein. The players knelt inside the Cathedral of Stormwind, showing just how much Bernstein meant to the expansive World of Warcraft community.

"Bryon had a brilliant mind, I loved watching streams where he would do chance/odd calculations and show his work," one players said.

"I always wished I ran into him walking around Austin. RIP Reckful," another user wrote.

Bernstein's many achievements included ranking number one among World of Warcraft players for six consecutive years and has also won several gaming tournaments, including Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft tournament in 2010.

Bernstein had also released a gaming movie called 'Reckful 3' that had one million views within the first week. He later moved into game developing, creating the game 'Everland' in May 2020.



Bernstein had in the past been open about his struggles with depression throughout his life.

Bernstein had shared video back in January in which he said that he lost his brother to suicide when he was six-years-old, something that had a deep impact on him.

"I am actually day-to-day happy. I've never felt this way in my life. I’m not saying it’s gonna last forever, but right now I’m happy," Bernstein had said.