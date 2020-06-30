ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Final: Schedule, Live Streaming Details

16 teams have been finalised for the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event set to begin today. ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played.

ESL India Premiership is India’s longest-running esports tournament powered by NODWIN Gaming going into its 5th edition. The flagship esports tournament has spearheaded the hopes and dreams of many aspiring esports athletes in the country. The battle royale, PUBG MOBILE makes way into the Premiership for the first time with invited teams and qualified teams going against each other in the Summer Season to grab the lion’s share of INR 1.15 Cr overall prize pool.

The semi-finals saw Team Tamilas topped the table with 119 points and 2 chicken dinners, Optimum Esports came a distant second with 101 points and Revenge Esports were third with 100 points. Team Tamilas also got the highest kills with 44, and Revenge Esports followed with 40 kills.

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals Live Streaming

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals Schedule:

Day 1: 30th June

Day 2: 1st July

Day 3: 2nd July

The Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile:

