Fortnite: All You Need to Know About Professional Scrims and How to Join

A scrim match is used by professional gamers to practice against their fellow pros without letting things get too competitive.

Scrim servers and matches are particularly useful for games where there is no proper matchmaking mechanism on the basis of ranks. One such game is Fortnite.

Simply put, any gamer can join scrim matches even though some servers will have K/D ratio requirements that must be met.

Here we shall take a look at everything you need to know about scrim matches and servers.

How to join scrim servers in Fortnite?

The only sure-shot way players have of joining the same server is by getting a custom matchmaking key. The other way that some players use even now is by counting down and then starting a new match at the exact same time.

It must be noted that the second method has no guarantee of succeeding. That being said, it is also hard to get hold of a custom matchmaking key.

As of now, Epic Games has handed out custom keys to a select few scrim servers and therefore in order for one to be able to play with the best gamers one needs to both find them and join them.

A large number of scrim servers that are mostly hosted on discord are accessible via a Google search. There are a number of communities on both Twitch and Reddit that provide the necessary details to try and join a server. However, only the server's admins will determine whether or not you get to join.

Some scrim servers might not have rigorous entry requirements but most do. The minimum requirement for a scrim server will be around 2, which means you have to have killed two people each time you died across game modes.

Initially one might struggle to get into Fortnite scrim servers that have the best gamers so it makes sense to find one which is easier to enter or access.

Thereafter, use Fortnite scrim matches to improve your game play and K/D. It might take time but a little bit of time and dedication will ensure you get there.