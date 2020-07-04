Fortnite Dreamhack Open Tournament: How to Register and Play for $250,000 Prize Pool

Dreamhack will be organising major Fortnite solo tournaments and will have an open registration. The tournament will be held from July 17th to July 26th with scheduling and prizes split between the European region and North American East and West regions.

How to register?

Players can register by going to to the Dreamhack website and click 'Sign Up' and after providing the necessary details, the unique Fortnite name and the registration will appear on the Epic account. To play, registered players just have an Epic account and be above 13 years of age. After registration, players will play local games, schedules for which will be out in due course.

Tournament details -

Just like other Fortnite tournaments, the Fortnite Dreamhack Open Tournament will also be adjudged on points system with players playing a maximum of 10 games during their heats. Players will earn 60 points for coming first, 53 for coming second, 49 for coming third, and 47-1 points for coming fourth through fiftieth. Player will also earn 5 points per kill.

Players are recommended to register for the Fortnite Dreamhack Open Tournament on the server they regularly play on, although they are allowed to register wherever they choose. Europe and Noth America East will play their first two heats on July 17th, while Noth America West will play on July 24th, with the top 250 players from each heat advancing to the Grand Final Qualifiers.

These 500 players will then play up to 10 matches again, on the day after their respective heats, with only the top 100 advancing to the grand finals. The Grand finals will take place the following day and feature the top 100 players of each region playing eight games.

Future tournaments -

Dreamhack has also announced that they will be organising monthly Fortnite tournaments through to January 2021, to give players plenty of chances to win prizes.