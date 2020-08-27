Fortnite Nexus War: In Latest Version Season 4 of Chapter 2 Has Marvel's Superheros Team Up

The latest season of Fortnite is out and is being called the Nexus War. For those well versed with the game, this is technically the Season 4 of Chapter 2.

As was expected in this latest version, the biggest Marvel heroes join forces to help save the battle royale island. This is basically a comic book-style event where major characters team together to finish off the villain Galactus.

There is a bummer for iOS users as this latest version is currently not available for Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, reported The Verge. This is perhaps the first time that an update is not available on all platforms.

Those who buy the Fortnite's seasonal battle pass will be eligible to unlock Iron Man, Storm, Mystique, Doctor Doom, Groot, She-Hulk etc.

Developer Epic said, "A certain member of the X-Men will be available later in the season. Be warned, Wolverine has been spotted on the island and he won't come quietly."

Fortnite has already been home for superhero characters like, The Avengers, Batman Deadpool and Aquaman. But this new season themed on Marvel is an entirely new thing for both, the developers as well as the fans.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that all is not well between the makers, Apple and Google. There is said to be some tension between the makers, Apple and Google regarding the app store fees.