SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Free Fire Brawler Bash Tournament Date and Prize Pool Announced | Everything You Need to Know

Free Fire Brawler Bash

Free Fire Brawler Bash

Free Fire Brawler Bash will be an open-to-all event and played from July 10 to Jult 26.

Share this:

Free Fire Brawler Bash was announced an open-to-all event including the tournament's prize pool and schedule. Participating teams in the tournament offers 150,000 diamonds as a reward.

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) qualifiers will be held on 10th July with 36 teams advancing for the tournament proper.

In the knockout rounds, the 36 teams will be divided into three groups, named A, B and C.

With each group having 12 teams, the knockout round will follow the best of four format to determine qualifiers for the next round, and the round will start from 17th July and be played till 19th July.

The top four teams from each group will make it to the Finals, which will be played in the best of six format and will be held on 26th July.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading