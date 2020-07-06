ESports: Infantry Claim PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia Title

Infantry captured the $80,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia event on Sunday.
Infantry finished the 20-round event with 182 points, easily outdistancing runners-up Team Quadro (155) and Griffin (155). Team Quadro pocketed $35,000 for their second-place finish while Griffin took home $20,000 after ending up in third.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read: Team SoloMid Capture PUBG Continental Series 1 Europe Title
In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.
The 16-team Asia event had an initial prize pool of $200,000.
PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia standings, with total points plus prize money
1. Infantry, 182, $80,000
2. Team Quadro, 155, $35,000
3. Griffin, 155, $20,000
4. OGN Entus, 139, $15,000
5. Tianba, 131, $10,000
6. Luminous Stars, 129, $10,000
7. Gen.G Esports, 113, $5,000
8. Team VSG, 113, $5,000
9. ELEMENT.36, 110, $3,000
10. Lao Yue Gou, 108, $3,000
11. Element Mystic, 103, $3,000
12. Four Angry Men, 85, $3,000
13. Team Curson, 82, $2,000
14. Crest Gaming Xanadu, 71, $2,000
15. RushB, 66, $2,000
16. Global Esports Xsset, 59, $2,000