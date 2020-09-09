League of Legends World Championship 2020 to Held from September 25 in Shanghai: All You Need to Know

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship will be held come September in Shanghai, China, 'to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved'.

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent and Global Head of Esports John Needham confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"Hosting the event in a single city will reduce travel throughout the tournament and give us the ability to more closely control the show environment. We continue to use the guidance from various health organizations and local and national authorities to prioritize safety for our players, fans, and everyone involved with bringing Worlds 2020 to life," LOL world said in a statement.

When and where will LOL Worlds 2020 be held?

The top teams from the regional leagues around the world will compete in the premier LoL Esports competition, which will begin on September 25 and conclude on October 31.

All the matches in the finals will be held at the Pudong Soccer Stadium, which is the home of the Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG and will host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Will fans be allowed for LoL Worlds 2020?

The earlier stages of the tournament will focus on the digital viewer experiences and will not be played in front of a live audience.

Fans may well be in a surprise, as LOL have promised a 'unique visceral live sporting experience' throughout the event.

Which teams will participate in LoL Worlds 2020?

The teams are participating are LOL Worlds are LCS (North America), TSM, FlyQuest, Team Liquid, LEC (Europe), G2 Esports, Fnatic, Rogue, MAD Lions, LCK (South Korea),Damwon Gaming, DRX, TBD, PCS, Machi Esports, PSG Talon, LPL (China), Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning, LGD Gaming, CBLOL (Brazil), INTZ, LCL (Russia), Unicorns of Love, LJL (Japan), V3 Esports, LLA (Latin America), Rainbow7, Legacy Esports, TCL (Turkey), Papara SuperMassive.

Who won LOL Worlds 2019?

FunPlus Phoenix from China won the last editon of the League of Legends Worlds.