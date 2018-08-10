English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
eSports, New Disciplines Among Unique Things at Asian Games 2018
The 18th Asian Games get underway in Jakarta & Palembang in just over a week from now. Here's how they are different from the previous editions of the games.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The 18th Asian Games get underway in Jakarta & Palembang in just over a week from now. How are they any different from the previous editions of the games? Find out below:
THE ORIGINAL HOST & YEAR
The Olympic Council of Asia originally selected Vietnam as the host of the 18th Asian Games to be held in 2019. However, the country’s Communist Party government pulled out due to financial constraints in 2014. Indonesia then stepped in on the condition that it would host the Games in 2018. In fact, it’s the first time the competition is going to be co-hosted by two cities, Jakarta and Palembang.
TEN FIRST TIMERS
The competition this time will feature ten new sporting disciplines. That’s the most across 10 editions of the Asian Games so far. The debutante sports include the likes of 3x3 basketball, which is played on half court and with just three players in action. There’s bridge, jet skiing, paragliding, and a host of martial arts disciplines such as Penkak Silat, Ju Jitsu, Sambo and Kurash. Rock climbing and rollersport complete the list of first timers at the event
HERE COMES ESPORTS!
Esports, or electronic sports, is going to be a part of the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport. That means any medals won during the competition will not be counted in the medals tally. There will be six video game title events featuring games like League of Legends, Clash Royale and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Esports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.
SPORTS DIPLOMACY
The war-separated Koreas, North and South, will march jointly at the Asian Games opening ceremony. The team will march under a blue flag that shows a unified Korean peninsula. They will also field combined teams in three disciplines – basketball, rowing and canoeing. In fact, the Koreas had fielded a common Olympic team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.
Also Watch
THE ORIGINAL HOST & YEAR
The Olympic Council of Asia originally selected Vietnam as the host of the 18th Asian Games to be held in 2019. However, the country’s Communist Party government pulled out due to financial constraints in 2014. Indonesia then stepped in on the condition that it would host the Games in 2018. In fact, it’s the first time the competition is going to be co-hosted by two cities, Jakarta and Palembang.
TEN FIRST TIMERS
The competition this time will feature ten new sporting disciplines. That’s the most across 10 editions of the Asian Games so far. The debutante sports include the likes of 3x3 basketball, which is played on half court and with just three players in action. There’s bridge, jet skiing, paragliding, and a host of martial arts disciplines such as Penkak Silat, Ju Jitsu, Sambo and Kurash. Rock climbing and rollersport complete the list of first timers at the event
HERE COMES ESPORTS!
Esports, or electronic sports, is going to be a part of the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport. That means any medals won during the competition will not be counted in the medals tally. There will be six video game title events featuring games like League of Legends, Clash Royale and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Esports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.
SPORTS DIPLOMACY
The war-separated Koreas, North and South, will march jointly at the Asian Games opening ceremony. The team will march under a blue flag that shows a unified Korean peninsula. They will also field combined teams in three disciplines – basketball, rowing and canoeing. In fact, the Koreas had fielded a common Olympic team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
- Owner of India's Most Expensive Superbike Buys BMW HP4 Race for Rs 85 Lakh - See Pics
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...