eSports, New Disciplines Among Unique Things at Asian Games 2018

The 18th Asian Games get underway in Jakarta & Palembang in just over a week from now. How are they any different from the previous editions of the games? Find out below:The Olympic Council of Asia originally selected Vietnam as the host of the 18th Asian Games to be held in 2019. However, the country’s Communist Party government pulled out due to financial constraints in 2014. Indonesia then stepped in on the condition that it would host the Games in 2018. In fact, it’s the first time the competition is going to be co-hosted by two cities, Jakarta and Palembang.The competition this time will feature ten new sporting disciplines. That’s the most across 10 editions of the Asian Games so far. The debutante sports include the likes of 3x3 basketball, which is played on half court and with just three players in action. There’s bridge, jet skiing, paragliding, and a host of martial arts disciplines such as Penkak Silat, Ju Jitsu, Sambo and Kurash. Rock climbing and rollersport complete the list of first timers at the eventEsports, or electronic sports, is going to be a part of the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport. That means any medals won during the competition will not be counted in the medals tally. There will be six video game title events featuring games like League of Legends, Clash Royale and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Esports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.The war-separated Koreas, North and South, will march jointly at the Asian Games opening ceremony. The team will march under a blue flag that shows a unified Korean peninsula. They will also field combined teams in three disciplines – basketball, rowing and canoeing. In fact, the Koreas had fielded a common Olympic team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.