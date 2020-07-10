SPORTS

ESports: Orange Rock Crowned Champions in XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament

Team Orange Rock Esports emerged victorious in the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament with 178 points whereas Team Megastars came in as the runners-up with 142 points.

Team Orange Rock Esports emerged victorious in the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament with 178 points whereas Team Megastars came in as the runners-up with 142 points. Team TSM-Entity rounded off the podium, coming third with 136 points.

The XO Cup finals featured three match days, with a total of 12 games being played. The grand finals were held from 7th to 9th July. Five of the teams had qualified to be there whereas the remaining 15 teams were invited.

The teams that were invited were called to the XO Cup because of their exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims.

During the final day, Abstract eSports won the first match on Erangel with Orange Rock coming second. TSM-ENTITY won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills and Element won the Sanhok match with 10 kills. K2s won the match on Vikendi and Team Ind won the fifth match.

Prize pool of XO Cup: RS 50,000

1st place, Rs 25,000 - Orange Rock

2nd place: Rs 12,000 - Megastars

3rd place: Rs 8,000 - TSM-ENTITY

MVP Rs 5,000 - OR Gill

Final standings:

Orange Rock- 178 POINTS

MegaStars -142 POINTS

TSM-Entity- 136 POINTS

Team IND- 134 POINTS

Abstract eSports- 120 POINTS

Nova-Godlike-106 POINTS

SynerGE- 105 POINTS

Kill 2 Survive- 102 POINTS

Livecraft Esports- 92 POINTS

Reckoning eSports- 90 POINTS

Hydra- 87 POINTS

Dark Tangent- 84 POINTS

Fnatic- 79 POINTS

Element Esports- 72 POINTS

Retribution X- 69 POINTS

Cascade- 56 POINTS

Future Station - 45 POINTS

VSG Crawlers- 31 POINTS

8bit -30 POINTS

U Mumba -4 POINTS

Kill Leaderboard

OR Gill- 26 kills

TSM-Entity Neyoo- 22 kills

Mega Vexe- 21 kills

TSM-Entity Jonathan- 17 kills

ELMT Dark- 17 kills

OR Anto- 16 kills

