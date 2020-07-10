ESports: Orange Rock Crowned Champions in XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament

Team Orange Rock Esports emerged victorious in the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament with 178 points whereas Team Megastars came in as the runners-up with 142 points. Team TSM-Entity rounded off the podium, coming third with 136 points.

The XO Cup finals featured three match days, with a total of 12 games being played. The grand finals were held from 7th to 9th July. Five of the teams had qualified to be there whereas the remaining 15 teams were invited.

The teams that were invited were called to the XO Cup because of their exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims.

During the final day, Abstract eSports won the first match on Erangel with Orange Rock coming second. TSM-ENTITY won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills and Element won the Sanhok match with 10 kills. K2s won the match on Vikendi and Team Ind won the fifth match.

Prize pool of XO Cup: RS 50,000

1st place, Rs 25,000 - Orange Rock



2nd place: Rs 12,000 - Megastars



3rd place: Rs 8,000 - TSM-ENTITY



MVP Rs 5,000 - OR Gill

Final standings:

Orange Rock- 178 POINTS



MegaStars -142 POINTS



TSM-Entity- 136 POINTS



Team IND- 134 POINTS



Abstract eSports- 120 POINTS



Nova-Godlike-106 POINTS



SynerGE- 105 POINTS



Kill 2 Survive- 102 POINTS



Livecraft Esports- 92 POINTS



Reckoning eSports- 90 POINTS



Hydra- 87 POINTS



Dark Tangent- 84 POINTS



Fnatic- 79 POINTS



Element Esports- 72 POINTS



Retribution X- 69 POINTS



Cascade- 56 POINTS



Future Station - 45 POINTS



VSG Crawlers- 31 POINTS



8bit -30 POINTS



U Mumba -4 POINTS

Kill Leaderboard

OR Gill- 26 kills



TSM-Entity Neyoo- 22 kills



Mega Vexe- 21 kills



TSM-Entity Jonathan- 17 kills



ELMT Dark- 17 kills



OR Anto- 16 kills