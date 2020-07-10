ESports: Orange Rock Crowned Champions in XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament

Team Orange Rock Esports emerged victorious in the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament with 178 points whereas Team Megastars came in as the runners-up with 142 points. Team TSM-Entity rounded off the podium, coming third with 136 points.
The XO Cup finals featured three match days, with a total of 12 games being played. The grand finals were held from 7th to 9th July. Five of the teams had qualified to be there whereas the remaining 15 teams were invited.
The teams that were invited were called to the XO Cup because of their exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims.
During the final day, Abstract eSports won the first match on Erangel with Orange Rock coming second. TSM-ENTITY won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills and Element won the Sanhok match with 10 kills. K2s won the match on Vikendi and Team Ind won the fifth match.
Prize pool of XO Cup: RS 50,000
1st place, Rs 25,000 - Orange Rock
2nd place: Rs 12,000 - Megastars
3rd place: Rs 8,000 - TSM-ENTITY
MVP Rs 5,000 - OR Gill
Final standings:
Orange Rock- 178 POINTS
MegaStars -142 POINTS
TSM-Entity- 136 POINTS
Team IND- 134 POINTS
Abstract eSports- 120 POINTS
Nova-Godlike-106 POINTS
SynerGE- 105 POINTS
Kill 2 Survive- 102 POINTS
Livecraft Esports- 92 POINTS
Reckoning eSports- 90 POINTS
Hydra- 87 POINTS
Dark Tangent- 84 POINTS
Fnatic- 79 POINTS
Element Esports- 72 POINTS
Retribution X- 69 POINTS
Cascade- 56 POINTS
Future Station - 45 POINTS
VSG Crawlers- 31 POINTS
8bit -30 POINTS
U Mumba -4 POINTS
Kill Leaderboard
OR Gill- 26 kills
TSM-Entity Neyoo- 22 kills
Mega Vexe- 21 kills
TSM-Entity Jonathan- 17 kills
ELMT Dark- 17 kills
OR Anto- 16 kills