PMPL Americas: LOOPS ESPORTS win PUBG MOBILE Pro League

LOOPS ESPORTS won the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas 2020 eSports tournament claiming 6 Chicken Dinners throughout the tournament. LOOPS ESPORTS thus claimed a place in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League.

The Loops Esports had a total of 812 points after 64 games followed by X-Quest Gaming, 91 points behind the winner. The top eight teams of the tournament were The top 8 teams which earned PMWL Season Zero berths are: Loops Esports, X-Quest Gaming, B4 Esports, Cloud9, Wildcard Gaming, Team Queso, Tempo Storm, Pittsburgh Knights.

PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) Season Zero will be held from 10th July to 9th August. The East League will begin at 6 PM IST, and the West League will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Community members can witness the livestream at PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

The first Season of PMPL Americas moved to an online only format in response to COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the PUBG MOBILE community. The event began on June 6th and has seen twenty teams from across North and South America battle for a share of the $200,000 USD prize pool and the final eight available slots in the PMWL Season Zero.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) is a new pro-level of competition, taking place across the following regions – Southeast Asia, South Asia and Americas (North and South America), allowing teams to compete for a slice of the $5 million USD prize pool on offer from the 2020 program. The program now offers one of the most robust structures in esports with a clear path to pro offering.