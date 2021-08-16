Esports Premier League 2021 Franchise Teams Unveiled, Final Leg to Start on August 16

India’s first-ever franchise-based Esports league, the Esports Premier League (ESPL) has finalised the top eight teams as the ultimate face off in the inaugural edition of the nation-wide Esports league is set to begin on August 16. State ministers from seven regions launched their respective franchise team names, logos, and jerseys. While the Esports industry has been in quest to gain legitimacy and recognition from the government, involvement and acceptance from the government at this level to the tournament is a giant stride for Esports industry in India.

“To have the best gamers from across the country representing final eight franchise teams as well as their team’s official jersey being unveiled by the state ministers is a matter of absolute honor and pride. Even in its inaugural edition, ESPL has received exceptional response from the Esports community, the players and the audience," said Mr. Vishwalok Nath, Director, ESPL.

The final eight franchises teams and the players were chosen through a draft process. And the teams that are qualified through various stages of the competition for the draft process include BADGE99, Total Gaming, 4 UNKNOWN, TSM FTX, No Chance, AFF Esports, Head Hunters, and TWO SIDE GAMERS. Each of these teams were picked to represent a city team and in the final stage during the draft, popular influencers and Esports gamers were roped in to conduct the process.

The eight franchise teams are Punjab Paladins, Chennai Celestials, Delhi Dukes, Hyderabad Hydras, Kolkata Kaijus, Rajasthan Reapers, Mumbai Marshals, and Bangalore Ballistics. Below is the complete list of players of all these teams who will represent the respective state teams:

BADGEE99 will represent Kolkata Kaijus

Hriteek Ranjan

Muhammed Faizal. N

Prahast Garg

Azmal Akhtar Choudhury

Yogesh Buchale

Total Gaming will represent Hyderabad Hydras

Ajay Sharma

Vora Hetkumar

Daksh Garg

Narai Yadav

Anshul Rawat

4 UNKNOWN will represent Rajasthan Reapers

Swastik Madhukar Dushing

Anand Madhukar Dushing

Radhe Thakor

Vadehr Anil Devashibhai

Mohd Zuber

AFF Esports will represent Delhi Dukes

Owais Bhati

Kanishk Verma

Rahil Katoch

Pavan Adwani

Arpit Tyagi

TWO SIDE GAMERS will represent Bengaluru Ballistics

Ritik Jain

Ojasvi Kamra

Vihan Datta

Bhavesh Lakhwani

No Chance will represent Chennai Celestials

Priyansh

Devesh Chauhan

Aritra Adak

Priyanshu Kumar

Soumya Sundar

TSM FTX will represent Mumbai Marshals

Sagar Patel

Indranil Saha

Jayesh Yadav

Naitik Khosto

Asjad Khateeb

Head Hunters will represent Punjab Paladins

Satyam Thakur

Md. Abdul Moghni

Aasim Usama

Jatin Taneja

Priyanshu Halder Saha

ESPL 2021, which began on June 16, will see the athletes competing in the popular battle royale game Free Fire as the winners will have INR 25 lacs prize money to win.

This final phase has lot more in store and a spectacle series of matches and exciting live-action will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

