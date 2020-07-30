Esports: From Call of Duty to Fortnite, 5 Similar PUBG Mobile Battle Royale Games to Play Online

Amid reports of the Indian government sharing privacy policy corners and scrutinises some 250 other apps that were examined for any user privacy or national security violations, including PUBG Mobile.

An order was released by the Ministry of IT also highlighted some 47 more Chinese apps that were mostly clones of the previously banned apps.

With many Indians concerned about the future of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), despite a privacy policy update for the app, here's a look at some alternates -

FORTNITE

Fortnite is a very similar game and is probably the closest alternative to PUBG. A 100 players are dropped into a battlefield, where to fight till only one is left as a winner.

Fortnite players can also build structures like ramps, ceilings, roofs, and doorsin the game and take on cross-platform users - like a mobile user can play a desktop player.

CALL OF DUTY

Call of Duty is a classic multi-player game that players can try out who enjoy PUBG. Players in this game too take on other users on 7 maps and a battle royale mode with a limit of only 32 players for a 5-minute match.

GARENA FREE FIRE

Another similar game like PUBG, Garena Free Fire though is much easier to play. Players are paced on an island with each battle being of 10 minutes.

RULES OF SURVIVAL

Rules of Survival is another game that loks and feels like PUBG, with a very similar gameplay. A few differences is that Rules of Survival has a 300-player mode for a battle royale, apart from new vehicles and weapons.

BATTLELANDS ROYALE

Battlelands Royale is not exactly a first-person shooter but offers a new top-down perspective of arcade shooters. Bu the concept of the game is very similar to PUBG.