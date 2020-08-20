Good News Indian Fans! PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2020 Announced

Indians fans and user of PUBG Mobile have another reason to be happy as a new open-to-all tournament has been announced.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile have revealed the name and logo of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2020 (PMCC 2020).

Though we are yet to know of the exact details of the format, prize pool, schedule, and registration process- it will be be the second edition, after the maiden PUBG Mobile Campus Championship India was held last in 2018.

The PMCC in 2018 was also the first-ever LAN tournament of PUBG Mobile in India and saw a total of 2,50,000 registrations coming in from 1,000 colleges and 30 cities.

The maiden edition had four knockout rounds including the semi-final, and over 12 days had shortlisted pariticipants to the final 20 teams, who competed for a 50,00,000 INR prize pool.

The finals was held in Bengaluru, with The Terrifying Nightmares being the winning team and taking home a cash reward of 15,00,000 INR. Eleen Raj from Team NSD was declared the MVP, while Hardeep Singh from R4W Official was declared the Medic and Jatin Gupta from Team 6ix9ine was honoured with the tile of Lone Ranger for having the most kills in a single game.