PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020, PMPL, PMWL Schedule and Format

PUBG Mobile has opened up the registrations to one of the most awaited tournaments - PMCO Fall Split 2020. The registrations are open for this till July 12.

The tournament will be similar to the Spring Split and will begin with the in-game Qualifiers before leading up to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 which will set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 has a prize pool of $1,000,000.

Schedule & format of PMCO Fall Split, PMPL, PMWL 2020

Registration (24th June to 12th July)

Squads must register under the region their country falls in and team members have to be at least 16 years old or above and must be ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.

The list of the regions from where the squads can register themselves is as follows:

India



South Asia



Pakistan



Europe



Latam



Middle East & Africa



Wildcard



SEA Wildcard



North America



Brazil



Turkey



CIS



Germany



Iraq



Saudi Arabia



Egypt

Registration details for Hong Kong China and Macau China regions are yet to be announced by the officials. They will be announced on the PUBG Mobile official Facebook handle.

Online Qualifiers (17th July to 27th July)

The first round will see all teams in in-game Qualifiers where they will play any number of games from eight to 32, with a minimum of two games on each map.

The top two games from each map which means a total of top eight teams will be considered for the final standings. The top teams will qualify for the Group Stage of the competition.

Regional Group Stage (August 2020)

Here the top teams from the previous stage and PMCO Fall Split 2020 Regional Finals will form a total of 32 teams who will battle against each other in the regional group stage. The top 24 teams will proceed to the Regional Semifinals from here.

Moreover, as the PMCO 2020 Fall Split contains more regions in comparison to the previous PMCO 2019 Fall Split, additional group stage slots will be added during the online qualifiers.

Regional Semifinals (August 2020)

The qualified teams from the regional group stage of the PMCO will compete for a place in the Regional Finals. The teams with most points will get a ticket for the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020.

Regional Finals (September 2020)

The teams leading the points table in the semis will now take centrestage and take on against each other in the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020.

PMPL 2020 will also be held for South Asia, Europe, America, Wildcard and Middle East & Africa regions before teams go to the PMWL 2020. The top teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PMPL 2020 (TBD)

The penultimate stage before teams go global in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2020 will be in South Asia, Europe, America, Wildcard and Middle East & Africa regions.

The top teams from the regions will be up against each other, and the top teams will then proceed to the global event. The teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PMWL 2020.

World League (TBD)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will be a global event where teams from around the world will battle for the title. PMWL 2020 was announced by James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports during PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019. PMWL will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

Here's the announcement video of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020: