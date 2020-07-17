PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals: Day 1 Results and Overall Standings | Where to Watch Live Streaming

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership has a total prize pool of 18,60,000 INR with a total of 16 teams battling in the Grand Finals.

The winner of ESL India Premiership will win 6,00,000 INR, with the runners-up getting 3,00,000 INR.

Matches in the Grand Finals are being played in the Third Person Perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 1 of Grand Finals, Orange Rock Esports lead the standings with 109 points and 46 kills, as U Mumba Esports are in the second with 80 points and Megastars with 60 points.

PUBGM ESL India Grand Finals Day 1 Overall Standings -

Where to watch PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals?

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 3:00 PM on all scheduled days.