PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership 2020: Day 2 Results and Updated Standings | Live Streaming

SWAT Official continue to lead the PUBG Mobile charts with a total of 44 points in the PUBG Mobile Finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020, with Optimum Esports and SynerGE, in second with 29 and third with 28 points, respectively.

There are 16 teams who qualified for the finals with a prize pool of ₹1.15 crore at stake. The teams are Team tamilas, Optimum esports, Revenge esports, Megastars, Team namma Bengaluru, Havoc esports, Marcos gaming, Celtz, Synerge, Norules xtreme, Aes, Element esports, Swat official, Off guard, Team insane esports, Vsg crawlers.

The first day of the final was played with each team playing a match each on the Erangel map and in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode. The second day was too.

The PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership will go on till 7th July.

PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership Standings after Day 2 -

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals Live Streaming

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.