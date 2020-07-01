PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership 2020: Leaderboard, Updated Standings, Day 2 Live Streaming

PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership 2020 Day 1 | SWAT OFFICIAL took the early lead claiming the Chicken Dinner on Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Final ESL India Premiership 2020 with 14 kill point and 34 overall points. Havoc eSports are second with 24 points followed by Off guard with 21.

16 teams have been qualified for the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event. ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played.

ESL India Premiership is India’s longest-running esports tournament powered by NODWIN Gaming going into its 5th edition. The flagship esports tournament has spearheaded the hopes and dreams of many aspiring esports athletes in the country. The battle royale, PUBG MOBILE makes way into the Premiership for the first time with invited teams and qualified teams going against each other in the Summer Season to grab the lion’s share of INR 1.15 Cr overall prize pool.

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals Live Streaming

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals Schedule:

Day 1: 30th June



Day 2: 1st July



Day 3: 2nd July

The Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile: Team tamilas, Optimum esports, Revenge esports, Megastars, Team namma Bengaluru, Havoc esports, Marcos gaming, Celtz, Synerge, Norules xtreme, Aes, Element esports, Swat official, Off guard, Team insane esports, Vsg crawlers