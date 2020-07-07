PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Here's Everything You Need to Know about the Livik Adventure Event

PUBG Mobile has risen to popularity charts with constant updates and new content being added to the base game. Recently it was announced that as part of the new 0.19.0 update, the Livik Adventure event has been added to PUBG Mobile.

Apart with the new map, the event called ‘Livik Adventure’ has been added to the game. The update was launched on July 7.

LIVIK ADVENTURE EVENT IN PUBG MOBILE

The Livik Adventure event will bee held from 7th July to 21st July, with various exclusive items being available as players as well as in-game currency.

It is crucial to note that whenever a player completes a match in Livik, a random region and its corresponding missions will be unlocked.

The map is divided in six zones/regions, with each having a shared and personal mission. These missions will differ across zones, and the players will be rewarded for completing these missions.

REWARDS AND NEW ADDITIONS

Players will also receive 2,888 BP, 100x AG, and a 3D Nightmare Helmet for free.

Players who complete all missions in a zone, they will be given additional rewards like a black commander set, classic crate coupon scrap, among others.

The PUBG Mobile Livik map will only have a maximum of 52 players in any given match, which in turn will lead to much shorter match times of around 15 minutes.

The PUBG Mobile Livik map will get an exclusive SMG called the P90 as well as the Mk12 marksman rifle.There will also be a new vehicle known as the monster truck.