PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals Day 3: Leaderboard, Schedule, Live Steaming and Updated Standings

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Semifinals Day 3 | PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is the second edition of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS). It is organized by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. PMIS 2020 features a prize pool of ₹50,00,000 INR. 32 Teams are vying for sports in the final divided in 4 Groups: 8 teams each group. There will be 15 Matches: Round-robin format with the Top 16 teams advancing to Grand Finals.
After day two of the semi-finals, Synerge and Orangerock are tied with 106 points followed by Megastars at 110, Tsm-Entity 97 and UMumba Esports at 92.
DAY 3: 30th June Schedule
The matches will feature in-game maps: Miramar, SANHOK and VKENDI.
MATCH 1: A vs D(Miramar)
MATCH 2: A vs D(SANHOK)
MATCH 3: A vs D(VIKENDI)
MATCH 4: B vs C(Miramar)
MATCH 5: B vs C(SANHOK)
MATCH 6: B vs C(VIKENDI)
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semi-final live streaming
The Live Streaming of PUBG Mobile India Series Day 3 will be on PUBG's official YouTube channel.
Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:
1 Orangerock - 106 points (41 kills)
2 Synerge - 106 points (41 kills)
3 Megastars - 106 points (39 kills)
4 Tsm-Entity - 97 points (53 kills)
5 UMumba Esports - 92 points (42 kills)
6 Fnatic - 91 points (35 kills)
7 TEAM VST - 78 points (23 kills)
8 PGSx - 74 points (30 kills)
9 Celtz - 71 points (24 kills)
10 ELEMENT esports - 67 points (39 kills)
11 LiveCraft eSports - 66 points (24 kills)
12 Team IND - 56 points (27 kills)
13 Team Mayhem - 55 points (20 kills)
14 Teama GODX - 52 points (16 kills)
15 Inside Out - 51 points (23 kills)
16 ORB OFFICIAL - 51 points (16 kills)
17 VSG Crawlers - 50 points (17 kills)
18 Thanos FTW - 49 points (19 kills)
19 DarkTangent Esports - 47 points (19 kills)
20 AZTECS ESP - 38 points (17 kills)
21 Powerhouse - 36 points (19 kills)
22 Team Tamilas - 33 points (8 kills)
23 Lets GO- 32 points (11 kills)
24 HYP GAMING - 31 points (14 kills)
25 TEAM XPERT - 28 points (8 kills)
26 VikingX - 24 points (7 kills)
27 TheCrew Esports - 22 points (8 kills)
28 LooPSTorM - 22 points (6 kills)
29 100cc Esports - 19 points (6 kills)
30 4Ace Esports - 17 points (10 kills)
31 F1 Dreamers - 14 points (8 kills)
32 STRONG HOLD - 13 points (4 kills)