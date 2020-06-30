PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals Day 3: Leaderboard, Schedule, Live Steaming and Updated Standings

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Semifinals Day 3 | PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is the second edition of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS). It is organized by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. PMIS 2020 features a prize pool of ₹50,00,000 INR. 32 Teams are vying for sports in the final divided in 4 Groups: 8 teams each group. There will be 15 Matches: Round-robin format with the Top 16 teams advancing to Grand Finals.

After day two of the semi-finals, Synerge and Orangerock are tied with 106 points followed by Megastars at 110, Tsm-Entity 97 and UMumba Esports at 92.

DAY 3: 30th June Schedule

The matches will feature in-game maps: Miramar, SANHOK and VKENDI.

MATCH 1: A vs D(Miramar)

MATCH 2: A vs D(SANHOK)

MATCH 3: A vs D(VIKENDI)

MATCH 4: B vs C(Miramar)

MATCH 5: B vs C(SANHOK)

MATCH 6: B vs C(VIKENDI)

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semi-final live streaming

The Live Streaming of PUBG Mobile India Series Day 3 will be on PUBG's official YouTube channel.

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

1 Orangerock - 106 points (41 kills)

2 Synerge - 106 points (41 kills)

3 Megastars - 106 points (39 kills)

4 Tsm-Entity - 97 points (53 kills)

5 UMumba Esports - 92 points (42 kills)

6 Fnatic - 91 points (35 kills)

7 TEAM VST - 78 points (23 kills)

8 PGSx - 74 points (30 kills)

9 Celtz - 71 points (24 kills)

10 ELEMENT esports - 67 points (39 kills)

11 LiveCraft eSports - 66 points (24 kills)

12 Team IND - 56 points (27 kills)

13 Team Mayhem - 55 points (20 kills)

14 Teama GODX - 52 points (16 kills)

15 Inside Out - 51 points (23 kills)

16 ORB OFFICIAL - 51 points (16 kills)

17 VSG Crawlers - 50 points (17 kills)

18 Thanos FTW - 49 points (19 kills)

19 DarkTangent Esports - 47 points (19 kills)

20 AZTECS ESP - 38 points (17 kills)

21 Powerhouse - 36 points (19 kills)

22 Team Tamilas - 33 points (8 kills)

23 Lets GO- 32 points (11 kills)

24 HYP GAMING - 31 points (14 kills)

25 TEAM XPERT - 28 points (8 kills)

26 VikingX - 24 points (7 kills)

27 TheCrew Esports - 22 points (8 kills)

28 LooPSTorM - 22 points (6 kills)

29 100cc Esports - 19 points (6 kills)

30 4Ace Esports - 17 points (10 kills)

31 F1 Dreamers - 14 points (8 kills)

32 STRONG HOLD - 13 points (4 kills)