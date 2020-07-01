PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals (PMIS) Day 3 Results: Synerge go Top With 170 points

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals Day 3 Results | Synerge went top of the table after Day 3 of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals claiming three Chicken Dinners and finishing halfway mark of the tournament with 171 points, 29 points ahead of second-placed Orangerock, who started the day as joint leaders. UMumba sports jumped to third while MegaStars and Team VST completed the top five.

Yesterday’s matches featured in-game maps: Miramar, SANHOK and VKENDI.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is the second edition of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS). It is organized by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. PMIS 2020 features a prize pool of ₹50,00,000 INR. 32 Teams are vying for sports in the final divided in 4 Groups: 8 teams each group. There will be 15 Matches: Round-robin format with the Top 16 teams advancing to Grand Finals.

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

1 SynerGE - 141 points (68 kills)

2 Orange Rock - 129 points (54 kills)

3 UMumba Esports - 129 points (56 kills)

4 Megastars - 126 points (51 kills)

5 TEAM VST - 126 points (42 kills)

6 Tsm-Entity - 123 points (66 kills)

7 Fnatic - 118 points (54 kills)

8 ELEMENT esports - 113 points (59 kills)

9 LiveCraft eSports - 103 points (24 kills)

10 PGSx - 99 points (39 kills)

11 DarkTangent Esports - 85 points (24 kills)

12 Team Tamilas - 83 points (27 kills)

13 VSG Crawlers - 83 points (20 kills)

14 Celtz - 82 points (16 kills)

15 Inside Out - 77 points (23 kills)

16 Team Mayhem - 76 points (16 kills)

17 Powerhouse - 74 points (35 kills)

18 TEAM GODX - 74 points (24 kills)

19 AZTECS ESP - 67 points (28 kills)

20 ORB OFFICIAL - 67 points (25 kills)

21 Team IND - 66 points (32 kills)

22 Lets GO - 65 points (22 kills)

23 Thanos FTW- 53 points (20 kills)

24 4Ace Esports - 50 points (20 kills)

25 LooPSTorM - 49 points (23 kills)

26 TEAM XPERT - 44 points (14 kills)

27 HYP GAMING - 42 points (17 kills)

28 100cc Esports - 37 points (8 kills)

29 STRONG HOLD - 33 points (10 kills)

30 VikingX - 32 points (8 kills)

31 TheCrew Esports - 31 points (14 kills)

32 F1 Dreamers - 20 points (11 kills)