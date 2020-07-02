PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals (PMIS) Day 4 Results, Overall Standings: Synerge Maintain Top Spot with 210 Points

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals Day 4 Results | Synerge maintained their top spot on the points tally after Day 4 of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals with 210 points, 13 points ahead of second-placed Orangerock. Fnatic made a stong jump in to the top three claiming the chicken dinner on day 4 and pushed down Team VST to No.4. UMumba slipped further to 5th while MegaStars and TSM Entity are at 6th and 8th position respectively.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) is the second edition of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS). It is organized by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation. PMIS 2020 features a prize pool of ₹50,00,000 INR. 32 Teams are vying for sports in the final divided in 4 Groups: 8 teams each group. There will be 15 Matches: Round-robin format with the Top 16 teams advancing to Grand Finals.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals: overall standings after Day:

1 SynerGE - 210 points (83 kills)

2 Orange Rock - 197 points (75 kills)

3 Fnatic - 189 points (83 kills)

4 TEAM VST - 169 points (61 kills)

5 UMumba Esports - 165 points (64 kills)

6 Megastars - 144 points (57 kills)

7 DarkTangent Esports - 141 points (59 kills)

8 Tsm-Entity - 134 points (73 kills)

9 PGSx - 128 points (50 kills)

10 LiveCraft eSports - 125 points (46 kills)

11 ELEMENT esports - 124 points (64 kills)

12 Celtz - 118 points (42 kills)

13 Team Tamilas - 112 points (37 kills)

14 Team IND - 111 points (47 kills)

15 Team Mayhem - 109 points (38 kills)

16 Inside Out - 100 points (49 kills)

17 Powerhouse - 100 points (49 kills)

18 VSG Crawlers - 94 points (31 kills)

19 TEAM GODX - 88 points (25 kills)

20 4Ace Esports - 87 points (37 kills)

21 TheCrew Esports - 83 points (34 kills)

22 Lets GO - 78 points (24 kills)

23 AZTECS ESP- 75 points (31 kills)

24 ORB OFFICIAL - 73 points (29 kills)

25 LooPSTorM - 70 points (29 kills)

26 100cc Esports - 70 points (21 kills)

27 Thanos FTW - 62 points (25 kills)

28 HYP GAMING - 62 points (23 kills)

29 STRONG HOLD - 53 points (18 kills)

30 TEAM XPERT - 49 points (15 kills)

31 VikingX - 36 points (10 kills)

32 F1 Dreamers - 26 points (13 kills)

The PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals will go on till 2nd July and the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals. Live action of PUBG Mobile will be on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST