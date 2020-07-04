PUBG Mobile India Series: PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Qualified Teams, Schedule and Prize Pool

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 Finals will be played on 4th and 5th July, with 6 matches per day.
The champions of India will be crowned from the top 16 teams who have qualified for the PMIS 2020 finals, who made it after battling it out over five days in the semi-finals. Now just two days and 12 matches stand between them and the crown.
SCHEDULE FOR GRAND FINALS OF PMIS 2020
Day 1: 4th July
Match 1 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM
Match 2 - Miramar, 7:15 PM
Match 3 - Erangel, 8 :00 PM
Match 4 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM
Match 5 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM
Match 6 - Erangel, 10:15 PM
Day 2: 5th July
Match 7 - Erangel, 6 :00 PM
Match 8 - Miramar, 7:15 PM
Match 9 - Erangel, 8:00 PM
Match 10 - Vikendi, 8:45 PM
Match 11 - Sanhok, 9:30 PM
Match 12 - Erangel, 10:15 PM
TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR THE PMIS 2020 FINALS -
SynerGE, Fnatic, Orangerock, Tsm-Entity, U Mumba Esports, TEAM VST, Celtz, DarkTangent Esports, MegaStars, ELEMENT esports, Team Mayhem, PGXs, LiveCraft eSports, Team Tamilas, Team IND and Inside Out.
PRIZE POOL OF PMIS 2020: TOTAL RS 50,00,000
1st place: Rs 20,00,000
2nd place : Rs 5,00,000
3rd place: Rs 3,00,000
4th place: Rs 2,50,000
5th place: Rs 2,25,000
6th place: Rs 2,00,000
7th place: Rs 1,75,000
8th place: Rs 1,50,000
9th place: Rs 1,25,000
10th place: Rs 1,15,000
11th place: Rs 1,05,000
12th place: Rs 95,000
13th place: Rs 80,000
14th place: Rs 70,000
15th place: Rs 60,000
16th place: Rs 50,000
SPECIAL CATEGORY REWARDS
The Chosen One (Player with most no of MVPs): Rs 50,000
The Annihilator (Player with the most damage done): Rs 50,000
The Wanderer (Player with maximum foot travel distance): Rs 50,000
Headshot Expert (Player with maximum no of headshots): Rs 50,000
The Exterminator (Squad with most no of kills in PMIS 2020): Rs 1,00,000
The Grenadiers (Squad with most no of grenade kills): Rs 1,00,000
People's Choice Awards (Most popular squad among the community): Rs 1,00,000