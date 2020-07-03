PUBG Mobile India Series: Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Finals | When and Where to Watch

After five days of hard fought matches and countless kills, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 have 16 teams left to contest in the finals. In the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals, a total of 32 teams were divided into four groups and the top 16 booked their spot in the Finals.

After 30 games in the Semi-Finals stage over five days the finalists are - SynerGE, Fnatic, Orangerock, Tsm-Entity, UMumba Esports, TEAM VST, Celtz, DarkTangent Esports, MegaStars, ELEMENT esports, Team Mayhem, PGXs, LiveCraft eSports, Team Tamilas, Team IND, Inside Out.

The finals will be held over two days from July 4 even though the schedule has not been announced yet.

After a total of 12 matches a champions will be crowned and win INR 50,00,000 prize money.

Here is the standings from the semi-finals who have qualified for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals:

#1 SynerGE - 264 points (105 kills)



#2 Fnatic - 261 points (115 kills)



#3 Orangerock - 215 points (82 kills)



#4 Tsm-Entity - 209 points (109 kills)



#5 UMumba Esports - 207 points (84 kills)



#6 TEAM VST - 189 points (67 kills)



#7 Celtz - 182 points (67 kills)



#8 DarkTangent Esports - 166 points (70 kills)



#9 MegaStars - 159 points (62 kills)



#10 ELEMENT esports - 150 points (78 kills)



#11 Team Mayhem - 144 points (50 kills)



#12 PGXs - 138 points (51 kills)



#13 LiveCraft eSports - 136 points (48 kills)



#14 Team Tamilas - 136 points (45 kills)



#15 Team IND - 129 points (52 kills)



#16 Inside Out - 122 points (59 kills)

Where to watch PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals?

The fans can follow the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube Channel.