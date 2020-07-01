SPORTS

PUBG Mobile League: When and Where to Watch and All You Need to Know About NPL Finals

Esports: Here is everything you need to know, start time, players, and more about Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals.

The finals of the NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League), which has a 3,00,000 INR prize pool, will be played on July 1 and 2 with 16 teams gunning for glory.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL) had 22 teams each in two pools and started on 16th June and 12 matches in each. Pool A matches took place on 16th,18th and 23rd June and Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd and 24th June.

The top 10 teams from each group qualified for the semifinals, which were held on 29th and 30th June.

Which teams are taking part in the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals?

Here are the top 16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals -

ORANGE ROCK

SOUL

FNATIC

REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA

ANTARYAMI

BLIND

HYDERABADI BOYS

CLAW SENIORS

DARK TANGENT

CG

OPTIMUM ESPORTS

MARCOS GAMING

MEGA STARS

TEAM INSANE

SYNERGE

TEAM TAMILAS

When are where to watch Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals?

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League will be played on 1st and 2nd July with live streaming available on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST.

