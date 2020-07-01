PUBG Mobile League: When and Where to Watch and All You Need to Know About NPL Finals

The finals of the NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League), which has a 3,00,000 INR prize pool, will be played on July 1 and 2 with 16 teams gunning for glory.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL) had 22 teams each in two pools and started on 16th June and 12 matches in each. Pool A matches took place on 16th,18th and 23rd June and Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd and 24th June.

The top 10 teams from each group qualified for the semifinals, which were held on 29th and 30th June.

Which teams are taking part in the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals?

Here are the top 16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals -



ORANGE ROCK



SOUL



FNATIC



REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA



ANTARYAMI



BLIND



HYDERABADI BOYS



CLAW SENIORS



DARK TANGENT



CG



OPTIMUM ESPORTS



MARCOS GAMING



MEGA STARS



TEAM INSANE



SYNERGE



TEAM TAMILAS

When are where to watch Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals?

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League will be played on 1st and 2nd July with live streaming available on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST.