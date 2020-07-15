PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East League Play Week 1: Results Points Table and Overall Standings | Where to Watch PMWL 2020

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play kicked off on Tuesday with 5 games being played on the first day and will go on till August 2.

The 20 teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend and are competing to secure a spot in the Super Weekend.

After the end of Day 1 of PMWL 2020 East Season Zero League Play, NoChanceTeam leads the leaderboard with 64 points, followed by OR Esports and Yoodo Gank with 63 and 55 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play: Points Table and Overall Standings after Day 1 –

NoChanceTeam - 64 points (23 kills)

Orange Rock - 63 points (28 kills)

YOODO GANK - 55 points (25 kills)

RRQ ATHENA - 54 points (22 kills)

GXR Celtz - 50 points (21 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 42 points (18 kills)

Bigetron RA - 41 points (18 kills)

Team Secret - 39 points (11 kills)

Free Style - 35 points (13 kills)

BOX Gaming - 34 points (18 kills)

MegaStars - 33 points (10 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 31 points (11 kills)

TeamIND - 28 points (10 kills)

U Level UP Esports - 25 points (13 kills)

TSM-Entity - 24 points (13 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 20 points (5 kills)

SynerGE - 19 points (8 kills)

T1 - 19 points (6 kills)

NovaGodLike - 16 points (4 kills)

Morph Team - 14 (4 kills)

How, When and Where to Watch PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero League Play?

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will be live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on all scheduled days.