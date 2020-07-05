PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL 2020 East Full Schedule, Teams, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero East will be held from 10th July to 9th August with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is divided into four stages: Opening weekend, League stage, Super weekend, and The finals. The finals will be held over three days, with a total of 18 matches being played. The top team will be declared as the winners of PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details

PUBG MOBILE Esports Youtube Channel here starting 5:30 PM IST

Schedule for Opening Weekend of PMWL starting 10th July

Opening weekend Day 1 - 10th July, Friday

Opening weekend Day 2 - 11th July, Saturday

Opening weekend Day 3 - 12th July, Sunday

Groups for Opening Weekend of PMWL:

Group A: Team Secret( Malaysia,SEA)Megastars( India,SA)Bigetron RA(Indonesia, SEA)Reject Scarlet(Japan)

Group B: Yoodo Gank( Malaysia, SEA)Morph Team (Indonesia, SEA)No chance Team (Mongolia, Wildcard)T1( Korea)

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz ( India, SA)Orange Rock ( India, SA)Nova Godlike ( India, SA)Freestyle ( Pakistan)

Group D:Team Ind ( India, SA)TSM-Entity ( India, SA)Valdus Esports ( Thailand, SEA)RRQ Athena ( Thailand, SEA)

Group E: Box Gaming ( Vietnam, SEA)King of Gamers Club ( Thailand, SEA)U levelUp ( Chinese Taipei)Synerge ( India, SA)

Team finishing the league stage at the top stands to earn $ 50,000 USD while the Finals winners will pocket$ 100,000 USD. The Most Value Player will win the MVP Award of $ 10,000 USD. Below are the full details of regular prize money on offer.

League Stage Schedule

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday with Five matches daily, ten matches each week starting 14th July to 29th July

Super Weekend Schedule

Five matches daily, 15 per week starting 17th July and will run till 2nd August

The Finals

Six matches daily with 18 matches in total involving 16 teams from 7th August to 9th August

Prize Money for The Finals

1st place: 100,000 USD

2nd place: 50,000 USD

3rd place: 20,000 USD

4th place: 10,000 USD

5th place: 8,000 USD

6th place: 5,000 USD

7th place: 4,000 USD

8th place: 3,000 USD

9th place: 2,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 2,000 USD

14th place: 2,000 USD

15th place: 2,000 USD

16th place: 2,000 USD

League Stage prize money

1st place: 50,000 USD

2nd place: 25,000 USD

3rd place: 12,000 USD

4th place: 9,000 USD

5th place: 7,000 USD

6th place: 6,000 USD

7th place: 5,000 USD

8th place: 4,000 USD

9th place: 3,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 1,000 USD

14th place: 1,000 USD

15th place: 1,000 USD

16th place: 1,000 USD

17th place: 1,000 USD

18th place: 1,000 USD

19th place: 1,000 USD

20th place: 1,000 USD