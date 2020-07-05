PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL 2020 East Full Schedule, Teams, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero East will be held from 10th July to 9th August with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD.
The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is divided into four stages: Opening weekend, League stage, Super weekend, and The finals. The finals will be held over three days, with a total of 18 matches being played. The top team will be declared as the winners of PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.
PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero Live Streaming Details
PUBG MOBILE Esports Youtube Channel here starting 5:30 PM IST
Schedule for Opening Weekend of PMWL starting 10th July
Opening weekend Day 1 - 10th July, Friday
Opening weekend Day 2 - 11th July, Saturday
Opening weekend Day 3 - 12th July, Sunday
Groups for Opening Weekend of PMWL:
Group A: Team Secret( Malaysia,SEA)Megastars( India,SA)Bigetron RA(Indonesia, SEA)Reject Scarlet(Japan)
Group B: Yoodo Gank( Malaysia, SEA)Morph Team (Indonesia, SEA)No chance Team (Mongolia, Wildcard)T1( Korea)
Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz ( India, SA)Orange Rock ( India, SA)Nova Godlike ( India, SA)Freestyle ( Pakistan)
Group D:Team Ind ( India, SA)TSM-Entity ( India, SA)Valdus Esports ( Thailand, SEA)RRQ Athena ( Thailand, SEA)
Group E: Box Gaming ( Vietnam, SEA)King of Gamers Club ( Thailand, SEA)U levelUp ( Chinese Taipei)Synerge ( India, SA)
Team finishing the league stage at the top stands to earn $ 50,000 USD while the Finals winners will pocket$ 100,000 USD. The Most Value Player will win the MVP Award of $ 10,000 USD. Below are the full details of regular prize money on offer.
League Stage Schedule
Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday with Five matches daily, ten matches each week starting 14th July to 29th July
Super Weekend Schedule
Five matches daily, 15 per week starting 17th July and will run till 2nd August
The Finals
Six matches daily with 18 matches in total involving 16 teams from 7th August to 9th August
Prize Money for The Finals
1st place: 100,000 USD
2nd place: 50,000 USD
3rd place: 20,000 USD
4th place: 10,000 USD
5th place: 8,000 USD
6th place: 5,000 USD
7th place: 4,000 USD
8th place: 3,000 USD
9th place: 2,000 USD
10th place: 2,000 USD
11th place: 2,000 USD
12th place: 2,000 USD
13th place: 2,000 USD
14th place: 2,000 USD
15th place: 2,000 USD
16th place: 2,000 USD
League Stage prize money
1st place: 50,000 USD
2nd place: 25,000 USD
3rd place: 12,000 USD
4th place: 9,000 USD
5th place: 7,000 USD
6th place: 6,000 USD
7th place: 5,000 USD
8th place: 4,000 USD
9th place: 3,000 USD
10th place: 2,000 USD
11th place: 2,000 USD
12th place: 2,000 USD
13th place: 1,000 USD
14th place: 1,000 USD
15th place: 1,000 USD
16th place: 1,000 USD
17th place: 1,000 USD
18th place: 1,000 USD
19th place: 1,000 USD
20th place: 1,000 USD