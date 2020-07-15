PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West League Play Week 1: Results Points Table and Overall Standings | Where to Watch PMWL 2020

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play kicked off on Tuesday with 5 games being played on the first day and will go on till August 2.

The 20 teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend and are competing to secure a spot in the Super Weekend.

After the end of Day 1 of PMWL 2020 West Season Zero League Play, Team Unique leads the leaderboard with 75 points and one chicken dinner. Loops Esports and Tempo Storm are in second and third with 61 and 56 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play: Points Table and Overall Standings after Day 1 -

Team Unique - 75 points (26 kills)

Loops Esports - 61 points (27 kills)

Tempo Storm - 56 points (24 kills)

B4 Esports - 55 points (18 kills)

Team Queso - 49 points (19 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 45 points (16 kills)

Cloud9 - 44 points (14 kills)

Alpha Legends - 40 points (17 kills)

Yalla Esports - 40 points (17 kills)

FUTBOLIST - 37 points (19 kills)

KONINAPOWER - 34 points (19 kills)

Team Umbra - 32 points (10 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 30 points (9 kills)

UDRKillers - 25 points (8 kills)

DreamEaters - 22 points (14 kills)

Nova Esports - 22 points (12 kills)

Headquarters - 14 points (3 kills)

SWAT69 - 13 points (5 kills)

KHK Esports - 9 points (5 kills)

Frag Machines - 6 points (2 kills)

How, When and Where to Watch PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero League Play?

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will be live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on all scheduled days.