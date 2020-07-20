PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend: Week 1 Day 5 Super Weekend Results and Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero West Super Weekend 1 came to an end on Sunday with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays fighting it out against each other for a place in the finals.

The PMWL west is being held from July 11 July to August 9 with a total prize pool of $425,000 USD.

A total of five games were played on the third day of the Super Weekend, which was the fifth day of the week of action.

Cloud9 tops the leaderboard with 213 points and two chicken dinners after Week 1 Day 5, followed by Futbolist and Loops Esports with 183 and 179 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West - Super Weekend: Overall standings after Week 1 Day 5 -

Cloud9 - 213 points (80 kills)

Futbolist - 183 points (82 kills)

Loops Esports - 179 points (90 kills)

DreamEaters - 179 points (74 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 150 points (57 kills)

B4 Esports - 146 points (59 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 142 points (60 kills)

Alpha Legends - 140 points (53 kills)

Tempo Storm - 136 points (49 kills)

Team Queso - 115 points (48 kills)

Team Unique - 109 points (33 kills)

Yalla Esports - 97 points (44 kills)

Team UMBRA - 93 points (26 kills)

UDRKillers - 83 points (30 kills)

KoninaPower - 78 points (31 kills)

Nova Esports - 73 points (25 kills)