SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play: Participating Teams, Groups and Match Schedule | How to Watch PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play: Participating Teams, Groups and Match Schedule | How to Watch PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play: All 20 participating teams and groups revealed as well as where to strem and watch PMWL East 2020 live.

Share this:

Teams for the PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 (PMWL East 2020) League Play has been confirmed, which will be start from 14th July. The tournament has a prze pool of of $425,000.

After an action-packed Opening Weekend, the 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D & E) based on the overall standings of the Opening Weekend. There have been elimanations as of yet after the first stage.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020.

PMWL East 2020 League Play Groups -

GROUP A

Bigetron RABO

X Gaming

NoChance

TeamFree Style

GROUP B

Orange Rock

Morph Team

Valdus Esports

MegaStars

GROUP C

Yoodo Gank

U Level Up

GXR Celtz

Nova GodLike

GROUP D

RRQ Athena

REJECT Scarlet

Team Secret

TSM Entity

GROUP E

TeamIND

Syner

GET1

King of Gamers Club

The PMWL 2020 League Play is further divided into two stages - League Weekend and Super Weekend. The top 16 teams of each league weekend (Round Robin format) will then play in that week's Super Weekend.

The actual league standings will be decided by the Super Weekend (Single Lobby format) points table and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Final Stage.

Here is the match schedule for PMWL 2020 League Play -

Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Vikendi: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Vikendi: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP).

How to watch PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play?

PMWL East 2020 will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel with Live action starting from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Next Story
Loading