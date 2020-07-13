PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play: Participating Teams, Groups and Match Schedule | How to Watch PMWL 2020

Teams for the PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 (PMWL East 2020) League Play has been confirmed, which will be start from 14th July. The tournament has a prze pool of of $425,000.
After an action-packed Opening Weekend, the 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D & E) based on the overall standings of the Opening Weekend. There have been elimanations as of yet after the first stage.
The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020.
PMWL East 2020 League Play Groups -
GROUP A
Bigetron RABO
X Gaming
NoChance
TeamFree Style
GROUP B
Orange Rock
Morph Team
Valdus Esports
MegaStars
GROUP C
Yoodo Gank
U Level Up
GXR Celtz
Nova GodLike
GROUP D
RRQ Athena
REJECT Scarlet
Team Secret
TSM Entity
GROUP E
TeamIND
Syner
GET1
King of Gamers Club
The PMWL 2020 League Play is further divided into two stages - League Weekend and Super Weekend. The top 16 teams of each league weekend (Round Robin format) will then play in that week's Super Weekend.
The actual league standings will be decided by the Super Weekend (Single Lobby format) points table and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Final Stage.
Here is the match schedule for PMWL 2020 League Play -
Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD
Match 2: Vikendi: Groups ABCE
Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE
Match 4: Vikendi: Groups: ACDE
Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE
A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP).
How to watch PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play?
PMWL East 2020 will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel with Live action starting from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.