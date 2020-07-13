PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play: Participating Teams, Groups and Match Schedule | How to Watch PMWL 2020

Teams for the PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 (PMWL East 2020) League Play has been confirmed, which will be start from 14th July. The tournament has a prze pool of of $425,000.

After an action-packed Opening Weekend, the 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D & E) based on the overall standings of the Opening Weekend. There have been elimanations as of yet after the first stage.

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020.

PMWL East 2020 League Play Groups -

GROUP A



Bigetron RABO



X Gaming



NoChance



TeamFree Style

GROUP B



Orange Rock



Morph Team



Valdus Esports



MegaStars

GROUP C



Yoodo Gank



U Level Up



GXR Celtz



Nova GodLike

GROUP D



RRQ Athena



REJECT Scarlet



Team Secret



TSM Entity

GROUP E



TeamIND



Syner



GET1



King of Gamers Club

The PMWL 2020 League Play is further divided into two stages - League Weekend and Super Weekend. The top 16 teams of each league weekend (Round Robin format) will then play in that week's Super Weekend.

The actual league standings will be decided by the Super Weekend (Single Lobby format) points table and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Final Stage.

Here is the match schedule for PMWL 2020 League Play -

Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD



Match 2: Vikendi: Groups ABCE



Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE



Match 4: Vikendi: Groups: ACDE



Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP).

How to watch PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 League Play?

PMWL East 2020 will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel with Live action starting from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.