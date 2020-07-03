PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero: PMWL 2020 East Season Zero Format, Timings and Everything You Need to Know

The schedule for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East bracket announced, was along with the format of the tournament by PUBG Mobile. The Spring Split of Season Zero will be held from 10th July to 9th August.

PUBG Mobile also announced that the tournament will have a prize pool of $425,000 USD.

The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will be divided into four stages -

1. OPENING WEEKEND



The opening weekend of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will have a total of 20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, with four teams in each. A total of 15 games will be played over three days and the results will decide the re-grouping of teams in the league stage.

2. LEAGUE STAGE



The results of the first will help the 20 teams to re-drawn into five groups, again each consisting four. The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero league stage will again be held over for three weeks (with matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), with 10 matches per week, and all five groups playing together. The top 16 teams from the league stage will qualify for the super weekend.

3. SUPER WEEKEND



The top 16 teams from the league stage will play for three days, with previous standings not affecting league standings and the super weekend points table deciding the league standings for PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.

A total of 15 matches will be played with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The top 16 teams at the end of this super weekend will qualify for the World League Finals.

4. THE FINALS



The finals will be held over three days, with a total of 18 matches being played. The top team will be declared as the winners of PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.

The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:

Valdus eSports, Bigetron RA, BOX Gaming, Team Secret, YooDoo Gank, King of Gamers Club, RRQ Athena, MORPH Team, Celtz, MegaStars, Team IND, Orange Rock, TSM-ENTITY, Nova-Godlike, SynerGE, U Level Up, T1, Reject Scarlett, FreeStyle, No Chance Team