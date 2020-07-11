PUBG Mobile World League: PMWL 2020 Postponed after Game Glitches on iOS | Rescheduled Date and Participating Teams

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, which was scheduled to start on 10th July at 5.30 PM IST, has been postponed after players using the iOS version faced several glitches. One hour prior to the scheduled start of the tournament, PUBG Mobile and other apps crashed on launching.

PUBG Mobile took out statement acknowledging the problem, and decided to postpone the PMWL 2020, both East and West regions. The tournament has been rescheduled and will start on Saturday - 11th July, at 5.30 PM IST.

"Hello everyone, We are aware of the current login problem iOS users are encountering with PUBG Mobile at the moment, which is not caused by our game. This issue affects multiple apps and games on iOS. We are actively looking into solutions as we speak. Unfortunately, due to this roadblock, we are forced to delay the start of the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero tournament and broadcast until tomorrow, hoping that all problems will be resolved by then. Please stay tuned for updates, thanks for your understanding and patience," PUBG Mobile said in a statement on the postponement of PMWL 2020.

Later in the day PUBG MObile issued another statement saying that the issues have been fixed.

"Dear players, we are glad to inform the previous crashing problem encountered by iOS users has been solved. Thank you for your patience and support in PUBG MOBILE!"

PMWL 2020 East map order for opening weekend:

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero Participating Teams:

Valdus Esports

Bigetron RA

BOX Gaming

Team Secret

YooDo Gank

King of Gamers Club

RRQ Athena

Morph Team

Galaxy Racer Celtz

MegaStars

Team Ind

Orange Rock

TSM-ENTITY

Nova-Godlike

SynerGE

U Level Up

T118. Reject Scarlet

No Chance Team

FreeStyle

PAKISTAN BAN AND FREESTYLE'S PARTICIPATION:

Freestyle, the team from Pakistan, will not be taking part in PMWL 2020 as PUBG Mobile is currently banned in the country.

"Unfortunately, the team won't be allowed to play in the PMWL as long as the game is banned in Pakistan. We are very sorry for this, but we cannot go against the government's laws. The team will still receive weekly attendance prize money even if you are not playing. Let's hope the government unbans the game as soon as possible," PUBG Mobile said in a statement.