PUBG Mobile World League West League Play: PMWL 2020 Week 2 Day 2 Results and Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play Day 2 of the second week is over, with the top 16 teams qualifying for Super Weekend 2.

At the end of Week 2 Day 2, Cloud9 are top of the leaderboard with 140 points and two chicken dinners, followed by Futbolist and Temp Storm with 128 and 109 points respectively.

Here are the standings and points table after Week 2 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play -

Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

Frag Machines - 47 points (15 kills)

UDRKillers - 46 points (21 kills)

Headquarters - 43 points (18 kills)

KHK Esports - 29 (17 kills)

Watch the highlights of the PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play Week 2 Day 2 -

Where to watch PMWL Super Weekend 2?

The PMWL Super Weekend 2 will start on 24th July and will go on for three days. Meanwhile, the PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.